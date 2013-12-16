By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta Dec 16 Kinder Morgan Energy
Partners LP filed an application with Canadian
regulators on Monday to nearly treble the capacity of its Trans
Mountain crude oil pipeline to 890,000 barrels per day.
The facilities application to the National Energy Board
(NEB) is the next step in Kinder Morgan's bid to expand the
existing 300,000 bpd line that runs from Edmonton, Alberta to
Vancouver, British Columbia.
The company filed preliminary plans on the C$5.4 billion
($5.10 billion) project with the NEB earlier this year.
The 715 mile (1,150 km) Trans Mountain line is the only
pipeline running from Alberta's vast oil sands to Canada's
Pacific coast and the proposed expansion has received strong
support from producers keen to export their crude to
international markets.
The NEB will establish a hearing schedule for a public
regulatory review of the project. If approved, Kinder Morgan
expects the expanded pipeline to start operating in late 2017.
Canada's oil industry is relying on new pipelines to
transport booming production out of Alberta and alleviate steep
price discounts on oil sands crude. Industry groups welcomed the
filing.
"The Trans Mountain project ... represents one of several
transportation infrastructure projects needed to help Canadians
realize full value and benefits for the resources they own,"
said Greg Stringham, vice president of the Canadian Association
of Petroleum Producers (CAPP).
The expanded pipeline would primarily carry heavy crude oil,
the bulk of which would be loaded onto tankers at Kinder
Morgan's Vancouver marine terminal, Ian Anderson, president of
Kinder Morgan Canada, told reporters on a conference call.
He expected most of the crude would be shipped to Asia and
California.
Kinder Morgan said 73 percent of the proposed expansion
route will follow the existing right-of-way.
The company has also recommended enhancements to marine
safety procedures, including extending tug escorts and
establishing moving safety zones of 500 metres or more around
tankers to reduce the risk of collisions.
Anderson said the company was confident the application
would satisfy the five conditions set out by British Columbia
Premier Christy Clark last year, for the province to support the
construction of oil pipelines.
"We are not going to prejudge the process and we are not
going to prejudge the project itself," said British Columbia
environment minister Mary Polak, adding the province would
likely seek intervener status in the NEB hearings.
"We are encouraged by Kinder Morgan's willingness to work
with us to satisfy those conditions but there's still a great
deal of work to be done as we go through the review process."
PIPELINE CONTROVERSY
Environmental groups, concerned about the impact of
developing Alberta's oil sands, have opposed plans to expand and
develop Canadian export pipelines.
TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL project still awaits
U.S. presidential approval six years after it was first
proposed, while Enbridge Inc's Northern Gateway
pipeline to Kitimat, BC is waiting for a preliminary regulatory
decision from the NEB by month-end.
Kinder Morgan said 13 shippers had committed to take
approximately 708,000 bpd of capacity on the expanded line and
there was little risk of new pipeline capacity outpacing demand.
"If you look at what CAPP forecasts for production of heavy
oil especially over the next decade there will be enough oil
supply to fill all of these projects that are being proposed
today," Kinder's Anderson said.
CAPP expects oil sands production to hit 4.5 million bpd by
2025, up from 1.8 million bpd in 2012.
The existing 300,000 bpd Trans Mountain pipeline is
routinely oversubscribed, prompting Kinder Morgan to ration the
amount of crude shippers can transport.
That pipeline apportionment contributes to crude getting
bottlenecked in Alberta, resulting in Canadian heavy crude
trading as much as $40 per barrel below the West Texas
Intermediate benchmark last month.