CALGARY, Alberta Oct 23 Kinder Morgan Energy
Partners LP said on Tuesday that shippers on its
routinely overbooked Trans Mountain oil pipeline system between
Alberta and the Pacific Coast will be limited to just 27 percent
of their hoped-for volumes in November.
Kinder Morgan said the system, which carries Canadian crude
to the Vancouver-area and Washington state refineries, was
over-nominated by 73 percent.
Shippers are seeking increased capacity to move oil to the
Vancouver harbor, where it can be shipped to Asia and other
markets offering richer returns than more traditional markets
for Canadian crude such as the U.S. Midwest.
Nominations have exceeded capacity since late 2010.
For next month, Kinder Morgan said total accepted
nominations for the system are 272,336 barrels per day for the
Trans Mountain pipeline, 117,636 bpd for the Puget Sound line,
and 76,885 bpd for the Westridge Dock.