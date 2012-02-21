CALGARY, Alberta Feb 21 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP said on Tuesday it has received enough binding commitments from shippers for a proposed C$3.8 billion ($3.8 billion) project to double the size of its 300,000 barrel per day Trans Mountain oil pipeline to begin initial design work for the expansion.

The company said a recent open season held to gauge shipper interest in expanding the Alberta to Vancouver pipeline had received support from a diverse group of customers. It will make a final decision on moving the line's capacity up to 600,000 bpd by the end of March.

