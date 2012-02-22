(Company corrects nominated volumes to be shipped to 30.6
percent)
CALGARY, Alberta Feb 22 Kinder Morgan
Energy Partners said on Wednesday its Trans Mountain oil
pipeline to Vancouver from Alberta is vastly oversubscribed for
March, but to a slightly lesser extent than the month before.
Kinder Morgan said shippers on the system would be able to
deliver just 30.6 percent of nominated volumes, compared with
26.7 percent for February.
Total nominations accepted are 269,164 barrels a day for the
Trans Mountain pipeline, 121,489 bpd for the Puget Sound line
and 72,707 bpd for the Westridge Dock.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)