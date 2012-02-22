(Company corrects nominated volumes to be shipped to 30.6 percent)

CALGARY, Alberta Feb 22 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners said on Wednesday its Trans Mountain oil pipeline to Vancouver from Alberta is vastly oversubscribed for March, but to a slightly lesser extent than the month before.

Kinder Morgan said shippers on the system would be able to deliver just 30.6 percent of nominated volumes, compared with 26.7 percent for February.

Total nominations accepted are 269,164 barrels a day for the Trans Mountain pipeline, 121,489 bpd for the Puget Sound line and 72,707 bpd for the Westridge Dock. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)