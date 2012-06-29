Malaysia rolls out red carpet as Saudi king kicks off Asia tour
* King Salman arrives in Kuala Lumpur for start of rare Asian tour
(Corrects timing of construction application to 2013)
CALGARY, Alberta, June 29 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners said on Friday it filed an application for the tolls and contract terms of the proposed $4.1 billion expansion of its Trans Mountain oil pipeline to Canada's West Coast from Alberta.
It stressed the application to the National Energy Board was not for approval of routing or construction of the project, but to provide regulatory and market certainty to customers that would sign up for 20-year terms. It said it expects to apply to build the project in late 2013. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Tim Dobbyn and Dale Hudson)
* King Salman arrives in Kuala Lumpur for start of rare Asian tour
GENEVA, Feb 25 The Syrian opposition delegation attending peace talks in Geneva condemned an attack by suicide bombers that killed security forces in Homs on Saturday, while suggesting that only people with security clearances could get close to the area.
Feb 25 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration will begin rolling back Obama-era environmental regulations in an "aggressive way" as soon as next week, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency said on Saturday - adding he understood why some Americans want to see his agency eliminated completely.