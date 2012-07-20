CALGARY, Alberta, July 20 Kinder Morgan Energy
Partners said on Friday that shippers on its chronically
overbooked Trans Mountain oil pipeline system between Alberta
and the Pacific Coast will be limited to just 31 percent of
their hoped-for volumes in August.
Kinder Morgan said the system, which carries Canadian crude
to the Vancouver area and Washington state refineries, is
over-nominated by 69 percent.
Increasing numbers of shippers are seeking to move oil to the
Vancouver harbor, where it can be shipped to Asia and other
markets offering richer returns than more traditional markets
for Canadian crude such as the U.S. Midwest.
Nominations have exceeded capacity since late 2010.
The company has proposed a $4.1 billion expansion of the
system that would more than double capacity to 750,000 barrels a
day. It would be in service around 2017.
For August, Kinder Morgan said total nominations for the
system are 305,376 barrels a day for the Trans Mountain
pipeline, 140,668 bpd for the Puget Sound line and 78,926 bpd
for the Westridge Dock.
