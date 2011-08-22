CALGARY, Alberta Aug 22 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP KMP.N said on Monday its Trans Mountain oil pipeline to Canada's Pacific Coast from Alberta was overbooked by a wide margin for September, forcing it to cut shipper nominations.

Kinder Morgan said it will only be able to move 32 percent of nominated volumes on the 300,000 barrel a day capacity pipeline system.

That translates into 270,045 bpd for the month, the company said.

Total oversubscription for the overall system, including the Trans Mountain pipeline, Puget Sound line and Westridge Dock, is 62 percent, it said.

Nominations for the Puget sound pipeline will be reduced by 8 percent and there is no apportionment for regular timing shipments at Westridge Dock. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)