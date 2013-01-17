BRIEF-Olympic Steel reports Q4 loss per share $0.19
* Olympic steel reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results
(Corrects to fix company name to Kinder Morgan Inc from Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP and ticker symbol to KMI.N from KMP.N; adds "corrected" tag in headline)
Jan 17 Jan 17 Kinder Morgan Inc : * RBC raises price target to $44 from $43; rating outperform
For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1568 For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .4899
* Olympic steel reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results
* Q4 revenue RMB 80.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 76.77 billion
LONDON, March 2 Four more financial firms, including Bank of China, have agreed to participate as clearing members in the London Metal Exchange's new suite of precious metals contracts when they launch on June 5, the LME said on Thursday.