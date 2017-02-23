UK watchdog says insurer Admiral gave customers wrong information
LONDON, June 16 UK insurer Admiral has agreed to contact customers given inaccurate information in documents for renewing policies, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday.
Feb 23 Online gaming company Kindred Group said on Thursday it was buying gaming firm 32Red for £176 million ($218.82 million), further strengthening its position in the online casino market in the United Kingdom.
* Says to make a GBP 175.6 mln recommended cash offer for 32Red
* Says cash consideration payable under the offer will be funded by new acquisition facilities of up to GBP 178 million, specifically for the purposes of this transaction
* 32Red shareholders will be entitled to receive GBP 1.96 per share and will also be entitled to receive a second interim dividend of GBP 0.04 per share.
* Says bid together with the approved dividend represents a premium of approximately 16.3 pct to the closing price per 32Red share of 172.0 pence on 22 February 2017.
* Says In 2015, 32Red generated Net Gaming Revenues of GBP 48.7 million and EBITDA of GBP 5.2 million.
* Says on 1 February 2017, 32Red issued a Post Close Trading update for the year ended 31 December 2016 and announced Net Gaming Revenues of GBP 62.3 million.
* Says 32Red is licensed and regulated in Gibraltar, the UK and Italy and is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange.
* Says 32Red has approximately 125 employees based in Gibraltar.
* Says completion of the transaction is subject to certain conditions including customary regulatory approvals by the relevant gambling authorities. Source text for Eikon: ($1 = 0.8043 pounds) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)
PARIS, June 16 Budget carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle hopes to have deal set up with either easyJet or Ryanair this year that would bring short-haul passengers to its long-haul network.
LONDON, June 16 World shares steadied on Friday after selling in the tech sector triggered their biggest fall in over a month, while the yen slid to a two-week low as the Bank of Japan signalled its stimulus was staying in place.