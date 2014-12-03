(Corrects to 35 percent from 40 percent in last paragraph)
Dec 3 Pet drug developer Kindred Biosciences Inc
said it would stop developing its experimental atopic
dermatitis drug, AtoKin, for dogs due to "the rapid uptake and
success" of a recently launched rival product.
The company's stock fell 28 percent to $6.65 in extended
trade on Wednesday.
Kindred identifies drugs that have already shown promise in
humans and develops therapies based for dogs, cats and horses.
AtoKin is a beef-flavored, chewable drug - containing an
active ingredient widely used by humans as an antihystamine - to
treat canine atopic dermatitis, one of the most common causes of
chronic itching.
Last month, Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc launched its
own treatment for the condition in the United Kingdom. (bit.ly/1yQYcuQ)
Kindred has decided to stop development of AtoKin and focus
its resources on the rest of its pipeline, the company said in a
statement on Wednesday.
One of the company's other drugs, CereKin, which was being
developed to control pain and inflammation in dogs with
osteoarthritis, failed a study in August.
Kindred's armory includes a plethora of experimental drugs,
including SentiKin to treat postoperative pain in dogs and
horses and KIND-013 for gastrointestinal disease in cats.
The Burlingame, California-based company's stock had lost
nearly 35 percent of its value since Aug 20., when it announced
the failed CereKin study.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)