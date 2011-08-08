* Sees higher impact from CMS rules to nursing center business

* Reinstates Q3 outlook above market view

* 2011, 2012 outlook in line with estimates (Follows alerts)

Aug 8 Kindred Healthcare Inc said it expects to be hurt more by the new reimbursement rate cuts by U.S. health regulators, and forecast 2011 and 2012 outlook in line with consensus estimates.

The healthcare service provider more than doubled its estimates for impact from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' (CMS) decision to reduce Medicare payments to nursing centers by 11.1 percent.

The company now sees revenue from its nursing center business to be reduced by $85-$95 million, up from its earlier $30-$40 million estimate for budget neutrality adjustments.

Kindred Healthcare was not expected to get hurt by CMS's reimbursement rate-cut decision as much as other healthcare providers since the company's acquisition of RehabCare Group Inc in February was expected to cushion the impact a bit.

The company, which bought RehabCare Group Inc for about $900 million, reinstated its third-quarter profit outlook above analysts' estimates. It also forecast 2011 and 2012 earnings in-line with consensus expectations.

Kindred shares, which have shed 15 percent since the reimbursement cuts were announced, closed at $11.29 Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

For alerts on the company's results, double click (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)