Aug 11 Kindred Healthcare Inc said it
would buy Professional HealthCare LLC, a portfolio company of
private equity firm Mainsail Partners, for $51 million in cash
to expand its home health and hospice business.
Kindred said the deal will slightly add to 2012 earnings and
is expected to close by third-quarter of this year.
The healthcare service provider said it plans to finance the
deal with operating cash flows and proceeds from its revolving
credit facility.
Professional HealthCare, which provides home health,
hospice, private duty nursing services and durable medical
equipment, operates in 27 locations in the United States with
annual revenue of about $53 million.
Houlihan Lokey is acting as financial advisor to Kindred and
Cain Brothers & Co LLC is acting as financial advisor to
Professional HealthCare.
Kindred shares closed at $12.86 on Wednesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)