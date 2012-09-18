BRIEF-Pfizer to cancel listing in the United Kingdom
* Applied to United Kingdom Listing Authority to cancel standard listing of company's common stock
Sept 18 Kindred Healthcare Inc : * Moody's says kindred's proposed expansion of credit facilities has no rating
impact; b1 cfr unchanged * Rpt-moody's says kindred's proposed expansion of credit facilities has no
rating impact; b1 cfr unchanged
* Aims for mid 1-digit pct gain in 2017 adj group EBITDA (Releads on guidance for crop science division)
Feb 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up about 0.03 percent ahead of the cash market open.