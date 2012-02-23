MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 19
Feb 23 Healthcare service provider Kindred Healthcare Inc posted lower-than-expected adjusted operating earnings, hurt by a siginificant cut in reimbursement rate, and lowered its full-year earnings outlook.
For the fourth quarter, the company posted a loss of $72.8 million, or $1.42 a share from continuing operations, compared with an income of $19.7 million, or 50 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, it earned 27 cents a share.
Revenue rose 34 percent to $1.52 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 36 cents a share, excluding special items, on revenue of $1.57 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For 2012, the company expects to post an income of $1.35 to $1.55 a share from continuing operations, down from its prior view of $1.65 to $1.85 a share.
Shares of the company were down 9 percent in extended trade. They closed at $12.49 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
