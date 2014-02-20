BRUSSELS Feb 20 Belgian cinema operator Kinepolis reported slightly higher profits in 2013 despite fewer visitors as average customers spent more on snacks, drinks and merchandise per trip and overhead costs dipped.

The group said on Thursday that it had 18.2 million admissions to its cinemas in 2013, 7.9 percent fewer than in 2012.

It said the decline was due to a lack of strong local films in France, weak consumer spending and a VAT rise in Spain and severe winter weather at the start of the year as well as a hot summer in both Belgium and France.

However, virtually all countries showed a pick-up at the end of the year, with releases including "The Hobbit: the desolation of Smaug".

Kinepolis said that 2014 had opened strongly with "The Wolf of Wall Street", as well as a mild winter, and that expected blockbusters in the remainder of the year included "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes", "How to Train Your Dragon 2", "Rio 2" and the final instalment of "The Hobbit".

The company said its current core profit rose 0.9 percent to 74.6 million euros ($102.60 million), just above the Thomson Reuters StarMine consensus of 73.7 million.

Kinepolis said it would raise its proposed dividend by 35 percent to 3.19 euros, equivalent to a 45 percent pay-out. ($1 = 0.7271 euros) (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)