* Focus on improving efficiency sees higher current EBITDA

* International admissions decline 1.7 percent

* 15 mln visitors in first 9 months of year

BRUSSELS, Nov 15 Cinema operator Kinepolis increased third-quarter core profit as an efficiency drive offset a decline in moviegoers compared with last year which benefited from the popularity of 3D hit Avatar.

A focus on improving efficiency, increasing margins and controlling fixed costs resulted in a higher current earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the quarter, the group said on Tuesday.

However films like Harry Potter and The Smurfs led to a 4 percent increase in visitors in its home country of Belgium in the quarter.

This helped offset declines in countries like Spain, where fewer people went to the movies because of a lack of Spanish films, leading to an overall decline in visitor numbers of 1.7 percent to 5.4 million. (Reporting By Ben Deighton; Editing by Mike Nesbit)