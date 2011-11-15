* Focus on improving efficiency sees higher current EBITDA
* International admissions decline 1.7 percent
* 15 mln visitors in first 9 months of year
BRUSSELS, Nov 15 Cinema operator Kinepolis
increased third-quarter core profit as an efficiency
drive offset a decline in moviegoers compared with last year
which benefited from the popularity of 3D hit Avatar.
A focus on improving efficiency, increasing margins and
controlling fixed costs resulted in a higher current earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the
quarter, the group said on Tuesday.
However films like Harry Potter and The Smurfs led to a 4
percent increase in visitors in its home country of Belgium in
the quarter.
This helped offset declines in countries like Spain, where
fewer people went to the movies because of a lack of Spanish
films, leading to an overall decline in visitor numbers of 1.7
percent to 5.4 million.
(Reporting By Ben Deighton; Editing by Mike Nesbit)