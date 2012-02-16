* 2011 net profit 36.5 mln euros

* Strong performance in Belgium and France offset by Spain

BRUSSELS Feb 16 Belgian cinema operator Kinepolis on Thursday unveiled a 30 percent increase in net profit for 2011 and sounded a confident note for 2012 with major film releases coming up.

The group, which operates cinema complexes in Belgium, France, Spain and Switzerland, said in a statement the line-up for 2012 looked promising with major sequels in 2D and 3D like "Ice Age 4", "Madagascar 3" and "Spiderman 4", as well as new titles such as "The Hobbit" or "The Avengers".

It sold 21.3 million tickets last year, 0.3 percent fewer than in 2010, which was marked by the "Avatar" effect.

A decrease in ticket sales in Spain was compensated by Belgium and France, where movies such as "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallow - Part 2" and "The Adventures of Tintin" were successful.

The company, whose revenues rose 6.1 percent to 253.7 million euros ($331.48 million) in 2011, also increased sales of drinks and snacks by 5 percent and sales of cinema vouchers and business events by 29.2 percent.

Net profit rose 30 percent to 36.5 million euros and the group announced it would pay a dividend of 1.69 euros per share, 34.1 percent more than last year. ($1 = 0.7654 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)