BRUSSELS Dec 20 Belgian cinema operator Kinepolis is acquiring local advertising agency Brightfish to give it a foothold in the screen advertising market.

Kinepolis, which operates 23 movie complexes in Belgium, France, Spain and Switzerland, said on Tuesday it paid a symbolic price for the purchase because of Brightfish's need for recapitalisation. It did not provide details.

"As a result of the acquisition, Kinepolis extends its operations in Belgium. Besides cinema operation, in-theatre sales, business-to-business, real estate and film distribution, the group now also becomes active in screen advertising," the company said in a statement.

Brightfish, previously known as Screenvision Belgium, posted revenues of 12.8 million euros ($16.7 million )last year. ($1 = 0.768 Euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)