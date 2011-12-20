BRUSSELS Dec 20 Belgian cinema operator
Kinepolis is acquiring local advertising agency
Brightfish to give it a foothold in the screen advertising
market.
Kinepolis, which operates 23 movie complexes in Belgium,
France, Spain and Switzerland, said on Tuesday it paid a
symbolic price for the purchase because of Brightfish's need for
recapitalisation. It did not provide details.
"As a result of the acquisition, Kinepolis extends its
operations in Belgium. Besides cinema operation, in-theatre
sales, business-to-business, real estate and film distribution,
the group now also becomes active in screen advertising," the
company said in a statement.
Brightfish, previously known as Screenvision Belgium, posted
revenues of 12.8 million euros ($16.7 million )last year.
($1 = 0.768 Euros)
