* H1 REBITDA 30.1 mln euros, down 1.9 pct yr/yr

* H1 net profit 14 mln euros, up 21 pct

* Visitor numbers down 6.8 pct yr/yr, revenue off 1.2 pct * Says damp summer, blockbusters helped from June

BRUSSELS, Aug 25 Belgian cinema operator Kinepolis Group NV (KIPO.BR) suffered a fall in first-half core earnings, a year after blockbuster Avatar, but said a damp summer and Harry Potter had ensured a great start to the second half.

The group, which operates movie complexes in Belgium, France, Spain and Switzerland, said in a statement on Thursday that visitor numbers were 6.8 percent lower year-on-year.

The company had already warned of a weaker first six months of 2011, without a blockbuster to match 3-D sensation Avatar. An exceptionally warm spring further deterred visitors.

"The summer blockbuster season, supported by the rainy weather, turned the tide as from mid-June. Cinema attendance rose resulting in a substantial catch-up effect," the company said in a statement.

Kinepolis said visitor numbers had reached "dizzy heights" in July and August, helped by the release of the final Harry Potter movie, the third Transformers, sequels of Cars and Kung Fu Panda and the Smurfs.

The group said the second half had a promising line-up, including Steven Spielberg's The Adventures of Tintin, Mission Impossible 4, Happy Feet 2 and Sherlock Holmes 2.

First-half revenue fell 1.2 percent to 111.5 million euros and recurring core profit (REBITDA) was 1.9 percent lower at 30.1 million euros.

A higher operating profit, lower interest and tax payments meant first-half net profit rose 21 percent to 14 million euros.

The cinema operator said it was in the process of upgrading its projectors in a bid to drive attendance figures.

The company is also about to pay out 4.33 euros per share to shareholders via a capital reduction on August 26.

