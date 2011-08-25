* H1 REBITDA 30.1 mln euros, down 1.9 pct yr/yr
* H1 net profit 14 mln euros, up 21 pct
* Visitor numbers down 6.8 pct yr/yr, revenue off 1.2 pct
* Says damp summer, blockbusters helped from June
(Adds details, background)
BRUSSELS, Aug 25 Belgian cinema operator
Kinepolis Group NV (KIPO.BR) suffered a fall in first-half core
earnings, a year after blockbuster Avatar, but said a damp
summer and Harry Potter had ensured a great start to the second
half.
The group, which operates movie complexes in Belgium,
France, Spain and Switzerland, said in a statement on Thursday
that visitor numbers were 6.8 percent lower year-on-year.
The company had already warned of a weaker first six months
of 2011, without a blockbuster to match 3-D sensation Avatar. An
exceptionally warm spring further deterred visitors.
"The summer blockbuster season, supported by the rainy
weather, turned the tide as from mid-June. Cinema
attendance rose resulting in a substantial catch-up effect," the
company said in a statement.
Kinepolis said visitor numbers had reached "dizzy heights"
in July and August, helped by the release of the final Harry
Potter movie, the third Transformers, sequels of Cars and Kung
Fu Panda and the Smurfs.
The group said the second half had a promising line-up,
including Steven Spielberg's The Adventures of Tintin, Mission
Impossible 4, Happy Feet 2 and Sherlock Holmes 2.
First-half revenue fell 1.2 percent to 111.5 million euros
and recurring core profit (REBITDA) was 1.9 percent lower at
30.1 million euros.
A higher operating profit, lower interest and tax payments
meant first-half net profit rose 21 percent to 14 million euros.
The cinema operator said it was in the process of upgrading
its projectors in a bid to drive attendance figures.
The company is also about to pay out 4.33 euros per share to
shareholders via a capital reduction on August 26.
(Reporting by Christopher Le Coq; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)