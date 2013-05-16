BRUSSELS May 16 Belgian cinema operator Kinepolis reported an 8.7 percent decline in visitor numbers in the first quarter and said profit fell even though customers paid more per visit.

The company, with cinemas in Belgium, France, Spain and Switzerland, said an extended winter with a lot of snow and a lack of strong films in the first three months of the year had kept movie goers at home. (Reporting By Anders Melin; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)