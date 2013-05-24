BRUSSELS May 24 Belgium-based cinema operator Kinepolis has launched a share buyback programme where it will repurchase 18 percent of its free float to optimise its capital structure, the company said in a statement on Friday.

It will buy back 300,000 shares between May 27, 2013, and Feb. 21, 2014.

In the past 52 weeks, Kinepolis' shares have risen in value by over 45 percent. (Reporting by Ben Deighton; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)