BRUSSELS, March 24 Kinepolis Group NV : * Kinepolis announces share split * Every ordinary share would be split into five shares * Aim of the split is to increase the marketability of its shares without diluting the shareholder's position * Capital will be represented by 27,913,270 shares * Transaction also increases the liquidity and accessibility of the share for private investors * New split shares can be traded from 1 July 2014 (regulated market of euronext Brussels).