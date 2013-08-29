UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BRUSSELS Aug 29 Kinepolis Group NV : * Welcomed 8.4 million visitors in the first half, a decrease of 11.1%, * Kinepolis generates EUR 109.7 million revenue and EUR 14.3 million profit
despite fewer visitors
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources