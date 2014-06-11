June 11 Kinepolis Group NV :

* Kinepolis to take over cinemas Abaco Alcobendas in Madrid (Spain) and Abaco Cinebox in Alicante (Spain)

* Group comprised 18 cinemas of different sizes, all situated in Spain

* Reached an agreement with liquidators to take over furnishing for an overall amount of 1,050,000 eur and staff

* In future, Kinepolis wants to generate an EBITDA contribution of 1 to 1.5 eur per visitor

* Also concluded new lease contracts with respective real estate owners, conditions of which are related to generated visitor numbers