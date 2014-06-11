UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 11 Kinepolis Group NV :
* Kinepolis to take over cinemas Abaco Alcobendas in Madrid (Spain) and Abaco Cinebox in Alicante (Spain)
* Group comprised 18 cinemas of different sizes, all situated in Spain
* Reached an agreement with liquidators to take over furnishing for an overall amount of 1,050,000 eur and staff
* In future, Kinepolis wants to generate an EBITDA contribution of 1 to 1.5 eur per visitor
* Also concluded new lease contracts with respective real estate owners, conditions of which are related to generated visitor numbers Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources