UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 14 Kinepolis Group Nv :
* Through to the end of the third quarter of 2014, Kinepolis welcomed 13.5 million visitors, 7.7 pct more than the previous year
* In the third quarter, 4.7 million visitors came to Kinepolis, a rise of 12.2 pct compared to the prior year
* Current EBITDA increased YTD Q3 and in Q3. The current EBITDA per visitor decreased slightly due to the addition of leased complexes in Spain and the Netherlands
* In the third quarter, box office revenue increased faster than visitor numbers Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/114aClG) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources