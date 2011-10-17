by Smita Madhur
NEW YORK, Oct 17 (LPC) - Kinetic Concepts Inc's recent
revamping of its buyout loan underscores that banks are
tailoring loans to suit existing collateralized loan
obligations (CLOs) that have a limited ability to buy new issue
loans.
On Monday, Kinetic Concepts KCI.N reduced its seven-year
term loan B to $1.9-1.95 billion from an original $2.2 billion
and introduced a $250-300 million, five-year term loan C. The
term loan C, sources said, resulted from reverse inquiries to
lead agent Bank of America Merrill Lynch from CLOs that could
not commit to the seven-year term loan B and instead preferred
shorter-dated paper.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch declined comment.
CLOs, which make up around 40 to 50 percent of the demand
for leveraged loans, are grappling with maturity problems,
chief among which is the upcoming end of many CLOs'
reinvestment periods. For a cash flow CLO, the end of the
reinvestment period means limited trading activity in loans.
Also, sources indicated that these limitations can surface well
before the reinvestment period ends. For instance, CLO
indentures can prohibit CLOs from buying a loan with a
seven-year maturity if they are two years away from the end of
their reinvestment period.
According to data from Wells Fargo, by the end of 2012,
around 50 percent of outstanding CLOs are expected to end their
reinvestment period and enter the amortization period, where
senior CLO noteholders -- AAA investors -- are repaid.
CLOs must also meet another parameter known as the weighted
average life (WAL) test. Typically, this test constrains the
tenor of the loan assets in a CLO portfolio to ensure that
there will be sufficient principal proceeds available to pay
off the CLO notes before the legal final maturity date.
To be sure, Kinetic Concepts' loan, which backs the
company's $6.3 billion buyout by an Apax Partners-led group, is
believed to have been struggling slightly before the changes
were worked in and therefore needed a diverse array of
investors.
"Given the size of the deal, they need everybody to get it
done in this kind of credit environment," said one investor who
committed to the deal.
High leverage and a relatively high degree of earnings
volatility were some of the concerns that investors cited on
Kinetic Concepts' loan. One investor said that by his
estimation, total leverage was as high as 6.4 times.
Still, investors said the yield on the term loan B is
commensurate to the company's risk-profile. The term loan B,
with its seven-year tenor, is attractive to non-structured
vehicles that don't have timing limitations to deal with,
sources said.
"They backed up the pricing and it's coming at a meaningful
discount," said a non-CLO investor.
Kinetic Concepts, which makes medical devices used in wound
care, is offering its term loan B at 575 basis points over
Libor with a 1.25 percent Libor floor and a discount of 95.5-96
cents on the dollar. The term loan C is guided 75 basis points
inside the term loan B.
Some sources noted that investors are also using the
recently priced loan for Emdeon Inc EM.N as a comparison
point for Kinetic Concepts' loan.
"The Emdeon business is a lot more stable, has a good
growth story and it makes sense that KCI is coming at wider
pricing than Emdeon," said one buyside investor.
