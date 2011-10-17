by Smita Madhur

NEW YORK, Oct 17 (LPC) - Kinetic Concepts Inc's recent revamping of its buyout loan underscores that banks are tailoring loans to suit existing collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) that have a limited ability to buy new issue loans.

On Monday, Kinetic Concepts KCI.N reduced its seven-year term loan B to $1.9-1.95 billion from an original $2.2 billion and introduced a $250-300 million, five-year term loan C. The term loan C, sources said, resulted from reverse inquiries to lead agent Bank of America Merrill Lynch from CLOs that could not commit to the seven-year term loan B and instead preferred shorter-dated paper.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch declined comment.

CLOs, which make up around 40 to 50 percent of the demand for leveraged loans, are grappling with maturity problems, chief among which is the upcoming end of many CLOs' reinvestment periods. For a cash flow CLO, the end of the reinvestment period means limited trading activity in loans. Also, sources indicated that these limitations can surface well before the reinvestment period ends. For instance, CLO indentures can prohibit CLOs from buying a loan with a seven-year maturity if they are two years away from the end of their reinvestment period.

According to data from Wells Fargo, by the end of 2012, around 50 percent of outstanding CLOs are expected to end their reinvestment period and enter the amortization period, where senior CLO noteholders -- AAA investors -- are repaid.

CLOs must also meet another parameter known as the weighted average life (WAL) test. Typically, this test constrains the tenor of the loan assets in a CLO portfolio to ensure that there will be sufficient principal proceeds available to pay off the CLO notes before the legal final maturity date.

To be sure, Kinetic Concepts' loan, which backs the company's $6.3 billion buyout by an Apax Partners-led group, is believed to have been struggling slightly before the changes were worked in and therefore needed a diverse array of investors.

"Given the size of the deal, they need everybody to get it done in this kind of credit environment," said one investor who committed to the deal.

High leverage and a relatively high degree of earnings volatility were some of the concerns that investors cited on Kinetic Concepts' loan. One investor said that by his estimation, total leverage was as high as 6.4 times.

Still, investors said the yield on the term loan B is commensurate to the company's risk-profile. The term loan B, with its seven-year tenor, is attractive to non-structured vehicles that don't have timing limitations to deal with, sources said.

"They backed up the pricing and it's coming at a meaningful discount," said a non-CLO investor.

Kinetic Concepts, which makes medical devices used in wound care, is offering its term loan B at 575 basis points over Libor with a 1.25 percent Libor floor and a discount of 95.5-96 cents on the dollar. The term loan C is guided 75 basis points inside the term loan B.

Some sources noted that investors are also using the recently priced loan for Emdeon Inc EM.N as a comparison point for Kinetic Concepts' loan.

"The Emdeon business is a lot more stable, has a good growth story and it makes sense that KCI is coming at wider pricing than Emdeon," said one buyside investor.

(Reporting by Thomson Reuters Loan Pricing Corp reporter Smita Madhur)