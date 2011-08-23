Aug 23 Kinetic Concepts Inc , a maker of medical devices used in wound care, may not favor a higher offer by Avista Capital Partner LLC's ConvaTec Inc as the proposal lacks committed financing, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Instead of committed financing, ConvaTec has letters from Goldman Sachs Group and Jefferies Group stating the banks are highly confident that a Kinetic deal could get financing, the people told the Journal.

The Kinetic board has to consider the certainty or otherwise of a deal which would be suspect if there is no committed financing, the paper said.

The company has not made a final decision regarding the ConvaTec offer, according to the newspaper.

Kinetic received an offer from ConvaTec on Aug. 21 that exceeded a $5 billion bid from Apax Partners LLP in July.

Skillman, New Jersey-based ConvaTec had submitted its offer during Kinetic's "go-shop" period, when the company can seek higher offers for 40 days. The period ended on Aug. 21.

Kinetic declined to comment to the Journal. The company was not immediately available for comment To Reuters.

Shares of San Antonio, Texas-based Kinetic closed at $66.57 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by David Holmes)