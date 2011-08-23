Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
(Corrects rival bid to more than 40 bln crowns in headline and first paragraph, clarifies total size of earlier offer in second paragraph.)
STOCKHOLM Aug 23 A rival bid for Kinetic Concepts Inc , a U.S. maker of medical devices used in wound care, by medical technology firm Convatec is worth more than 40 billion crowns ($6.3 bln), Swedish daily Dagens Industri reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
Apax Partners LLP announced a $5 billion offer for Kinetic last month. Including debt, the offer was worth $6.3 billion. Under a so-called go-shop period, Kinetic had 40 days to seek higher offers.
Bloomberg also reported on Sunday that Convatec, which is owned by private equity firms Nordic capital and Avista Capital Partners LLC, had made a bid that exceeded Apax's offer.
Nordic Capital was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 6.355 Swedish Kronas) (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Erica Billingham)
* Co-Op Group announces appointment of Steve Murrells to succeed Richard Pennycook as Group CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)
Feb 7 Private equity investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Inc is selling Mauser Group NV to Stone Canyon Industries LLC for $2.3 billion in cash, a day before the packaging products maker was to list on the New York Stock Exchange.