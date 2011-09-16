LONDON, Sept 16 Apax Partners' $6.3 billion bid for Kinetic Concepts is still on the table after rival joint bidders ConvaTec and its partner walked away from the deal, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

One of the sources confirmed a report in Sweden's business daily Dagens Industri that ConvaTec, owned by private equity firms Nordic Capital and Avista Capital Partners, will no longer pursue a bid for the U.S. wound-care firm after its partner, a listed pharmaceutical firm, pulled out of the process.

"(ConvaTec) cannot go through with the bid by itself," one of the sources said. "The financing is a part of that as well. If ConvaTec had taken on the whole financing package it would become more strenuous or more leveraged."

Private equity firm Apax, which submitted a bid for Kinetic in July along with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board, will continue pursuing its takeover, a source said.

The $4.95 billion debt financing from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley backing Apax's bid also stands, another source added.

The debt financing features $2.8 billion in senior secured loan facilities, $900 million in senior unsecured bridge loans and $1.25 billion in senior secured second-lien bridge loans, according to an SEC filing.

Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Kinetic Concepts develops, makes and markets therapies and products for the wound care, tissue regeneration and therapeutic support system markets. (Reporting by Isabell Witt and Clinton Townsend; Editing by David Hulmes)