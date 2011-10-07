BRUSSELS Oct 7 Private equity firm Apax
Partners and two Canadian pension funds gained EU
clearance on Friday for its $5 billion takeover of U.S. maker of
medical devices Kinetic Concepts .
A European Commission statement said the deal "would not
significantly impede competition".
"The Commission's inquiries found that post-merger these
companies would have neither the capability nor the incentive to
prevent competing hospitals from obtaining wound care products
from the merged company," the EU executive said.
The deal, in which the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board also
participated, was unveiled in July.
Kinetic Concepts has a stable cash flow but has seen
stagnant growth and rising competition.
(Reporting By Foo Yun Chee)