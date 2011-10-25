Oct 25 Kinetic Concepts Inc KCI.N on Tuesday sold $1.75 billion of senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse and RBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: KINETIC CONCEPTS INC AMT $1.75 BLN COUPON 10.50 PCT MATURITY 11/1/2018 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.198 FIRST PAY 5/1/2012 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 10.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/4/2011 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 930 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A