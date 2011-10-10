* Sees Q3 rev at $529-$533 mln vs est $526.7 mln
* Sees net earnings of $89-$93 mln
(Follows alerts)
Oct 10 Kinetic Concepts Inc , which is to
be taken private by Apax Partners, forecast third-quarter
revenue above analysts' estimates.
For the quarter, the company, which makes medical devices
used in wound care, sees total revenue rising 4-5 percent to
$529-$533 million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting revenue of $526.7
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company sees net earnings of $89-$93 million, compared
with $75.8 million, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company expects earnings of
$104.1-108.1 million.
On Friday, private equity firm Apax Partners and
two Canadian pension funds gained EU clearance to buy Kinetic
Concepts for $5 billion.
Shares of the Texas-based company were trading marginally up
at $67.46 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)