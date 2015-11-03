Nov 2 Video game maker Activision Blizzard Inc
said it will acquire Candy Crush Saga creator King
Digital Entertainment for $5.9 billion.
Activision will pay $18 in cash per King share, a premium of
16 percent to King's closing price on Monday.
King will continue to be led as an independent operating
unit by Chief Executive Riccardo Zacconi, Chief Creative Officer
Sebastian Knutsson, and Chief Operating Officer Stephane Kurgan,
the companies said in a statement late on Monday.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)