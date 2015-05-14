May 14King Digital Entertainment Plc, a
maker of games for social media platforms and mobile devices,
reported better-than-expected gross quarterly bookings, helped
by the success of "Candy Crush Soda Saga".
Total gross bookings, an indicator of future revenue, rose
3.1 percent to $604.5 million in the first quarter ended March
31 compared with the fourth quarter of 2014.
Analysts on average had expected bookings of $589.7 million,
according to market research firm Factset StreetAccount.
Net income rose to $164.1 million, or 51 cents per share,
from $127.2 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 6.1 percent to $569.5 million.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Jennings)