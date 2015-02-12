(Compares with estimates, adds details, share move)
Feb 12 Mobile game maker King Digital
Entertainment Plc's quarterly revenue and profit
handily beat market estimates as newer games such as "Candy
Crush Soda Saga" more than made up for declining popularity of
older titles.
King Digital, whose shares jumped 18 percent in extended
trading on Thursday, also said it would buy Seattle-based game
developer Z2Live Inc.
Total gross bookings, an indicator of future revenue,
increased 8 percent to $586 million in the fourth quarter ended
Dec. 31 from the third quarter 2014.
Analysts on average had expected bookings of $541.4 million,
according to market research firm StreetAccount.
"Candy Crush Saga," a free game that makes money by selling
virtual items to gamers who move candies to line up at least
three of the same color, accounted for about 45 percent of the
bookings.
Bookings from the game, however, declined from a quarter
ago.
"Candy Crush Soda Saga," a sister title of the original,
also follows a similar match-three format.
King Digital's revenue fell to $545.6 million from $601.7
million a year earlier.
Net income fell to $140.6 million, or 44 cents per share,
from $159.2 million, or 50 cents per share.
Excluding items, the company earned 57 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 47 cents per
share, on revenue of $519.9 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company also announced a special dividend of 94 cents
per share.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)