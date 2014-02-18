(Corrects paragraph 3 to say that King offers more than 180
games, not 150 games)
Feb 18 Mobile gamemaker King Digital
Entertainment Plc, best known for the hit puzzle game Candy
Crush Saga, said it planned to raise up to $500 million in an
initial public offering.
The Dublin-based company had filed confidentially for an IPO
with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in September
under the Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS)
Act.
King offers more than 180 games in 14 languages through
mobile phones, Facebook and its own website. The company
says its games are played more than 1 billion times a day.
Candy Crush Saga, which involves moving candies to make a
line of three in the same color, was the top downloaded free app
of 2013, and the year's top revenue-grossing app.
The basic games are free, but players need to pay for
add-ons or extra lives.
Candy Crush Saga has been downloaded more than 500 million
times since its launch in 2012.
JP Morgan, Credit Suisse and BofA Merrill Lynch are among
the lead underwriters. (link.reuters.com/xax86v)
King plans to list its common stock on the New York Stock
Exchange under the symbol "KING".
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal and Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing
by Ted Kerr and Sriraj Kalluvila)