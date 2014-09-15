BANGKOK, Sept 15 Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl , the world's largest producer of canned tuna, said on Monday it planned to buy a 100 percent stake in Norwegian food producer King Oscar.

"The acquisition is expected to help increase the company's revenues by around 2 percent," the company said in a statement to the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET).

