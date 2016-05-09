May 9 King Yuan Electronics :

* Says it to issue the 4th overseas unsecured convertible corporate bonds of up to $50 million with a term of 3 years

* Says par value and issue price are $10,000 or its integer multiple

* Says coupon rate is 0 percent

* Says proceeds to be used to buy equipment

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yCk9

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News) ((Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com;)(+86 010 62674724;)(Reuters Messaging:)(Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) )