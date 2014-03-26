(Adds analyst comments, industry context)
By Avik Das
March 25 Mobile game maker King Digital
Entertainment Plc priced its initial public offering on
Tuesday at the mid-point of its expected range, valuing the
"Candy Crush Saga" maker at about $7.1 billion despite questions
about whether it can replicate the success of its smartphone
smash-hit.
The offering marks the largest United States IPO from a
booming mobile gaming industry that has been keen to emerge from
the shadow of Zynga Inc, the social gaming firm that
lost half its value after a 2011 IPO that valued it just below
King at $7 billion.
London-based King priced its IPO at $22.50 per share, with
the stock to debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
Its offering of 22.2 million shares would raise about $500
million at that price.
"It's fair to say that if it was a very high-demand IPO, we
would've seen the price at the upper end of the range," Sterne
Agee analyst Arvind Bhatia said. "At the mid-point, it's a
successful IPO but perhaps not a runaway success."
Even if King, whose other games include "Bubble Witch Saga"
and "Papa Pear Saga", pulls off a strong debut, the real test
will be the stock's staying power in coming weeks and months.
King hopes to avoid Zynga's fate by virtue of a stronger focus
on a mobile gaming market worth an estimated $17 billion.
"What's more important than the price is how it trades
tomorrow and in coming sessions," Bhatia said. "If the investors
are in because they expect a quick profit and it doesn't happen
because it doesn't get a lift, people will exit quickly."
Founded in Sweden in 2003, the company has drawn plaudits
for transforming "Candy Crush Saga" into a household name that
was the most downloaded and top-grossing free app of 2013 on
Apple Inc's app store.
King, formerly known as "King.com", was saved from
bankruptcy only by a last-minute infusion of investor capital on
Christmas Eve in 2003 and survived to eventually turn a profit
in 2005 and every year since.
But it relies on its marquee game for over three-quarters of
its revenue - a red flag for investors. They warn of the dangers
of an industry where games like "Draw Something", a one-time hit
from Zynga's OMGPop studio that was shut down a year ago, can
top the charts and then quickly fizzle.
The stock's debut on the Big Board on Wednesday, under the
ticker "KING", will be closely watched by youthful rivals like
San Francisco-based Kabam and Kixeye - known for strategy games
like "Kingdoms of Camelot" and "War Commander" - which are
expected to seek market listings or new financing.
King sold 15.5 million shares in the offering. The rest is
being offered by selling stockholders, including Apax Ventures.
Apax is the company's largest shareholder and will retain a
44.2 percent stake in the company, if underwriters fully
exercise their option to buy shares.
Riccardo Zacconi, who has led King since co-founding the
company, will hold a 9.5 percent stake in King after the IPO.
JP Morgan, Credit Suisse and BofA Merrill Lynch acted as
lead underwriters for the offering.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore and Malathi Nayak in San
Francisco; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Kenneth Maxwell)