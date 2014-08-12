(Corrects lead paragraph to remove mention of profit)

SAN FRANCISCO Aug 12 Social and mobile game company King Digital Entertainment Plc reported lower-than-expected second-quarter revenue on Tuesday, due to losses in its game titles, such as "Candy Crush Saga."

King shares slipped 22 percent in after-hours trading after closing at $18.20 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company, which went public in March, reported revenue of $594 million for the second quarter ended June 30 compared to $456 million in the year-ago period. This fell short of analysts' expectations of $608.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It reported second-quarter net income of 52 cents per share, surpassing analysts' estimate of 49 cents per share. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak)