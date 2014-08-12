(Adds gamer activity in first paragraph, details on
By Malathi Nayak
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 12 Social and mobile game
company King Digital Entertainment Plc reduced its 2014
forecast after reporting lower-than-expected second-quarter
revenue on Tuesday, as gamers continued to spend less money on
its "Candy Crush Saga" game.
King also announced a $150 million special dividend, or 46.9
cents per share, payable to shareholders of record on Sept. 30.
Its shares, however, slipped 22 percent in after-hours trading
after closing at $18.20 on the New York Stock Exchange.
The company, which went public in March, said it has reduced
its 2014 forecast and expects gross bookings in the range of
$2.25 billion to $2.35 billion from its previous estimate of
$2.55 billion to $2.65 billion.
"We have seen a step down in monetization in the latter part
of Q2 and so we have adapted the view forward," Chief Executive
Officer Riccardo Zacconi said in an interview.
Investors have worried that unless King delivers a set of
consistent and long-lasting hits, apart from "Candy Crush Saga,"
it might suffer the same fate as "Farmville" maker Zynga Inc
and "Angry Birds" developer Rovio Corp, which are
struggling to retain players.
King's second quarter gross bookings, an indicator of future
revenue, was $611 million, up 27 percent from the year-ago
period, but less than the last quarter when it reported gross
bookings of $641.1 million.
King has yet to see its other titles such as "Farm Heroes
Saga" and "Bubble Witch 2 Saga" fully offset user losses of its
"Candy Crush Saga" puzzler game that accounted for about 60
percent of second-quarter gross bookings.
"We expect 'Candy Crush' will decline, but have a very
strong tail and a long tail," Chief Financial Officer Hope
Cochran said in an interview. "We will be launching the 'Candy
Crush' sister title in Q4, which will give more longevity to
that title."
The company reported revenue of $594 million for the second
quarter ended June 30 compared with $456 million in the year-ago
period. This fell short of analysts' expectations of $608.3
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It reported second-quarter net income of 52 cents per share
compared with 39 cents per share in the year-ago period, and
surpassing analysts' estimate of 49 cents per share. Non-GAAP
earnings were 59 cents per share, which was in line with
analysts' expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company also said on Tuesday that it had acquired
Singapore-based mobile game studio Nonstop Games for $6 million
in cash upfront, and would pay $74 million over a four-year
period if it reached certain revenue targets. Certain employees
of Nonstop, which recently released strategy game "Heroes of
Honor - War of Kings" for iOS devices, were given $10 million
upfront, the company said.
