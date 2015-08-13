Aug 13 King Digital Entertainment Plc, the creator of Candy Crush Saga, reported a 28 percent fall in quarterly profit as monthly unique users fell slightly and a strong dollar dented sales from outside the United States.

Net income fell to $119.3 million, or 38 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $165.4 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 17.5 percent to $489.5 million.

(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)