BRIEF-NICE Information Service to pay annual dividend as 130 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 130 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Feb 23 Kingdom Holding Co, the international investment firm of Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal will pay dividends worth 550.3 million Saudi riyals ($146.75 million) this year, in quarterly installments, the company said on Saturday.
Kingdom Holding will "distribute quarterly cash dividends from retained earnings of 1.25% (5% for the full year) of the shares' nominal value, by distributing 12.5 Halalas per share quarterly (the total for the year is 0.50 Riyals per share) for a total of 137.6 million riyals as quarterly cash dividends totaling to 550.3 million Riyals for the year" Kingdom said in a statement.
The firm made a net profit of 209.6 million riyals ($55.9 million) in the fourth quarter, compared with 187.8 million riyals in the same period a year earlier.
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 20 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
March 8 U.S. electronics chain RadioShack Corp filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday for the second time in a little over two years, faced with a challenging retail environment and an unsatisfying partnership with wireless provider Sprint Corp.