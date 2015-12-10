UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
DUBAI Dec 10 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding on Thursday said it will exchange its Fairmont Hotels stake for 1.27 billion riyals ($338.6 million) in a swap deal with AccorHotels also including other assets and a stake in the French hotel chain.
The investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal will take a 5.8 percent stake in AccorHotels through the issuance of new shares, and will appoint one representative to the latter's board, the Saudi firm said in a bourse statement.
Its 35.3 percent stake in Fairmont Hotels will also be exchanged for other assets which will be determined at a later date, Kingdom said.
The deal, subject to necessary regulatory approvals, aims to be completed in the second-quarter of 2016.
AccorHotels said on Wednesday it was buying the parent of the Fairmont, Raffles and Swissotel chains in a cash-and-share deal worth $2.9 billion that will also raise the U.S. profile of Europe's largest hotel group.
The Paris-based group said it would pay for FRHI Holdings Ltd with $840 million in cash and by issuing 46.7 million new shares. Qatar Investment Authority would also get a 10.5 percent stake in AccorHotels following the share issue. ($1 = 3.7512 riyals) (Reporting by Celine Aswad, Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French)
