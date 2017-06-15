DUBAI, June 15 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding
, the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince
Alwaleed bin Talal, said on Thursday it had bought a 7.11
percent stake in ride-hailing firm Careem for $62 million.
The investment, part of a strategy to invest in technology,
would have no material impact on the company's results and would
be reflected in its second-quarter financial statements, Kingdom
Holding said in an bourse statement.
Government controlled Saudi Telecom Co. (STC) is
also a shareholder in the ride-hailing firm.
