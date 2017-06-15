DUBAI, June 15 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, said on Thursday it had bought a 7.11 percent stake in ride-hailing firm Careem for $62 million.

The investment, part of a strategy to invest in technology, would have no material impact on the company's results and would be reflected in its second-quarter financial statements, Kingdom Holding said in an bourse statement.

Government controlled Saudi Telecom Co. (STC) is also a shareholder in the ride-hailing firm. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; editing by Jason Neely)