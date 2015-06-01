DUBAI, June 1 The hotel unit of Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding has sold its 50 percent stake in Four Seasons Resort Mauritius to its joint-venture partner Sun Resorts, the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal said.

Kingdom Hotel Investments, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kingdom Holding, did not disclose the value of the deal in an emailed statement on Monday. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French)