DUBAI, April 21 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding
, the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince
Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 10.3 percent rise in first-quarter
net profit on Tuesday, on the back of higher income from
dividends and associates.
Kingdom make a net profit of 139.4 million riyals ($37.2
million) in the three months to March 31, compared to 126.4
million riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a
bourse statement.
It attributed the increase to rising income from dividends
and associates, as well as to a fall in finance charges.
The investment firm has minority stakes in some of the
world's top companies. Aside from being one of the largest
shareholders in Citigroup, it owns a stake in
microblogging site Twitter.
In February, Kingdom sold a 5.6 percent stake in media giant
News Corp as part of a portfolio review, generating 705
million riyals in cash. It retains 1 percent of the media
company.
($1 = 3.7501 riyals)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)