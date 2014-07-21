DUBAI, July 21 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding,
the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin
Talal, reported a 16.8 percent increase in second-quarter net
profit on Monday, citing higher income from investments.
The investment firm has minority stakes in some of the
world's top companies. Aside from being one of the largest
shareholders in Citigroup, it owns stakes in Rupert
Murdoch's News Corp and microblogging site Twitter
.
Net earnings in the three months to June 30 were 211.6
million riyals ($56.4 million), compared to 181.2 million riyals
in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse
statement.
It attributed the rise to an "increase in gains on
investments and dividends income in addition to a decrease in
financial costs".
Kingdom's statement did not elaborate. Saudi companies issue
brief earnings statements early in each reporting period before
publishing more detailed results later.
($1 = 3.7503 Saudi Riyals)
