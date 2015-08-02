DUBAI Aug 2 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding
, the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince
Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.6 percent rise in second-quarter
net profit on Sunday as its income increased and costs fell.
Kingdom has minority stakes in some of the world's most high
profile companies including Citigroup and Twitter.
Kingdom made a net profit of 238.3 million riyals ($63.6
million) in the three months to June 30, up from 211.7 million
riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse
statement.
It attributed the profit rise to higher income from its
associates and joint ventures and lower general and
administrative expenses and finance charges.
Kingdom's statement did not elaborate. Saudi companies issue
brief earnings statements early in each reporting period before
publishing more detailed results later.
The hotel unit of Kingdom sold its 50 percent stake in Four
Seasons Resort Mauritius to its joint-venture partner Sun
Resorts, Kingdom said in June without disclosing the
value of the deal.
That month a group of French companies led by a state-backed
fund agreed to invest $150 million in Kingdom, the first foreign
direct investment in the company since Saudi Arabia opened up
its bourse to foreign investors.
($1 = 3.7500 riyals)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)