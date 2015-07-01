* To donate through foundation in coming years - Alwaleed
RIYADH, July 1 Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal
has pledged to gradually give his entire $32 billion fortune to
charity, the billionaire investor said on Wednesday, with the
cash to be spent on areas including healthcare and women's
rights.
The announcement was made in the middle of Islam's holy
month of Ramadan, a period which promotes charity and thinking
of those less fortunate through fasting.
It also comes in the wake of pledges by other vastly wealthy
businessmen in recent years to dedicate often huge parts of
their personal fortunes to good causes, including Bill Gates,
George Soros and Jack Ma.
Prince Alwaleed's $32 billion will be channelled through his
Alwaleed Philanthropies foundation to charities including those
that promote health, disease eradication, disaster relief and
women's rights, he told a news conference in Riyadh.
"I'm pledging that gradually, and in the coming years some
amounts will be contributed to the Alwaleed foundation."
The prince did not give a time frame for when he would
distribute the $32 billion, but said it would include assets
both inside Saudi Arabia and outside.
Included would be shares in Kingdom Holding, the
investment firm in which he owns 95 percent of the stock and has
stakes in companies including Citigroup, Twitter
and Euro Disney, he said.
However, the Kingdom shares would not be sold and his
actions would have no impact on either the company, of which he
would remain as chairman, or his general investment strategy.
"No monetisation of my shares is on the table as we have the
means to cover the cash requirements of the foundation for a
very long time," Alwaleed said.
The prince, a nephew of current Saudi ruler King Salman,
said the amount pledged on Wednesday would mean he would have to
considerably increase his current charitable giving, which had
averaged around $100 million annually for the last 35 years.
